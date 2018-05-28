Plans under study for trail linking south Arkansas city, Louisiana

EL DORADO -- A group of civic leaders from two states is trying to create the first regional greenway in south Arkansas and connect the area to Louisiana.

Last week, El Dorado City Council members unanimously approved $5,000 from the El Dorado Works tax to cover the city's portion of the cost of a feasibility study for the Rock Island Greenway, a proposed multipurpose recreational trail that would link El Dorado to Ruston, La.

The total cost of the study is $32,000.

The amount will be split among the city of El Dorado ($5,000); Union County ($5,000); $6,000 in local, private donations; and the city of Ruston ($16,000).

Robert Reynolds, chairman of the El Dorado Works Board -- which administers the city's 1 percent sales tax for economic development and quality of life -- said Thursday that other cities and counties in the state have entered into similar partnerships for the development of greenways in Northwest Arkansas, central Arkansas and the Delta region.

The Rock Island Greenway will follow the old Rock Island Railroad right of way.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm about this project. It's going to take a long time, but it's like anything else: You'll never get there without taking the first step," El Dorado Mayor Frank Hash said.

