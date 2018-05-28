Razorbacks make 1st cut

The No. 18 Arkansas Razorbacks made the cut to 15 teams at the NCAA men's golf championships Sunday in Stillwater, Okla., firing a 3 over 291 to sit in 11th place at 12-over par heading into today's final round of stroke play at Karsten Creek Golf Club.

The field will narrow to eight teams after today's round to start match play.

The Razorbacks were in position to reach ninth within sight of the clubhouse before sophomore Tyson Reeder made a triple bogey on the final hole, following Alvaro Ortiz's bogey on the same hole. Both golfers finished with 5 over for the Hogs' final counting score of the round.

Duke had an excellent round, 12 under on Sunday, to take the lead at 10 under, followed by No. 1 Oklahoma State, which is at 7 under on its home course. No. 13 Texas Tech (3 under) is the only other team under par.

No 4 Vanderbilt is in fourth at 2 over, followed by No. 3 Oklahoma (4 over), No. 9 Auburn (6 over), No. 2 Texas A&M (7 over), Kent State (8 over), No. 6 Alabama (10 over) and No. 15 Texas (11 over).

Sophomore Luis Garza led the Razorbacks with a 2-under 72 that featured five birdies, including one of the 575-yard 18th hole, and three bogeys. Garza is tied for 34th.

Sophomore Mason Overstreet also avoided a double bogey or worse, shooting a 1 over that included three birdies and four bogeys. He's tied for 83rd place at 9 over.

Sophomore William Buhl rebounded from a 7-over 79 on Saturday to shoot 1 under, though it could have been much better. Buhl birdied Nos. 8 and 9 in succession and was at 3 under before a triple bogey on No. 10. He got back two strokes with birdies on Nos. 12 and 16 before bogeying the 17th. Buhl is tied for 57th at 6 over.

Ortiz had only eight par holes on an action-filled day on the difficult 7,460-yard championship course. Ortiz was at 1 under before shooting double bogey on No. 5. He's tied for 68th place at 7 over.

Reeder, coming off a 5-under 67 on Saturday, was in position to wrap Sunday's round at 2 over before the triple bogey. He is tied for 50th place at 5 over.

Clemson's Bryson Nimmer leads the tournament at 9 under, followed by Auburn's Brandon Mancheno at 7 under.

Sports on 05/28/2018