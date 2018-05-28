SAU’s season ends in semifinal round

The winningest season in program history came to a close for seventh-seeded Southern Arkansas University on Sunday in Salem, Va., as the Lady Muleriders lost 3-0 to second-seeded Saint Anselm in a semifinal of the NCAA Division II Women’s World Series.

The Lady Muleriders (60-11) recorded eight hits and put the leadoff batter on base in all seven innings, but stranded nine baserunners as the key hit eluded them.

Saint Anselm struck for all three of its runs in the third inning on three hits and an error.

Senior Marina Duran and freshman Hallie Saintignan each recorded two hits for SAU, with Duran accounting for the lone extra-base hit with a leadoff double in the fourth inning.

SAU surrendered just three hits to the Hawks as sophomore Victoria Taylor and junior reliever Brooke Ford-Nelson pitched for the Muleriders.