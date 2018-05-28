Spa City police arrest bank robbery suspect

HOT SPRINGS -- A day after a Hot Springs bank robbery, a police officer arrested a man who fit the robber's description and whom he spotted on a street less than a half-mile from the bank, authorities said Sunday.

Police on Saturday afternoon arrested Shawn Sarver, 46, who lists a Southgate address. Sarver faces charges of aggravated robbery, a felony punishable by up to life in prison. He remained in police custody Sunday in lieu of a $100,000 bond. His court date has been set for June 5.

The Hot Springs Police Department issued a news release Sunday about the arrest.

According to police, a man wearing a yellow plaid shirt with long sleeves entered Bank of the Ozarks, 1410 Albert Pike Road, shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday and handed a bank teller a note that demanded money.

Police stated in the news release that the teller placed an undisclosed amount of money on the counter, which the suspect took before fleeing on foot. No one was injured in the incident.

Officers set up a perimeter around the area of the bank. Cpl. Brandon Jones and his K-9 dog, Keena, tried to pick up a track, but the suspect could not be located.

Photographs obtained from bank surveillance footage were distributed to the public. The Police Department received several tips from the community about the suspect's identity, the news release stated. Police identified the suspect as Sarver and issued a warrant for his arrest.

On Saturday at 3:30 p.m., officer Ben Riley observed Sarver at the intersection of Albert Pike and McClard Street. Riley arrested Sarver without incident and transported him to the Garland County jail, the news release stated.

