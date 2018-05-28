UA softball team left mark in 2018

NORMAN, Okla. -- The Arkansas Razorbacks have enjoyed pockets of success in softball since adding the sport in 1997, but sustaining it has proven difficult.

In 22 seasons the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville has made eight NCAA Tournament appearances and never more than two in a row.

Oklahoma Coach Patty Gasso said that will change under Razorbacks Coach Courtney Deifel, a former graduate assistant of hers.

The Sooners -- going for their third consecutive national championship -- beat the Razorbacks 7-2 and 9-0 to win the teams' super regional matchup, but this was the first season Arkansas was able to win a regional title.

Arkansas has now made back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and finished 31-24 and 42-17 under Deifel after the Razorbacks were 17-39 her first season in 2016.

"Courtney's got a real good handle on what's going on," Gasso said. "I think her leadership is second to none right now.

"I can see it in what she's doing. I can see the love that her players have for her and the program. I hear them speak about it. I see their connection.

"So there's some great years ahead for Courtney and her staff. The Razorbacks are for real, no doubt. She will make them an NCAA Tournament regular."

Arkansas is losing four senior starters in third baseman Autumn Buczek, shortstop A.J. Belans and outfielders Tori Cooper and Loren Krzysko, but the Razorbacks will return lineup regulars in right fielder Hannah McEwen, first baseman Ashley Diaz, second baseman Haydi Bugarin, catcher Kayla Green and designated player Katie Warrick.

McEwen hit a team-leading .339 and set a school record with 57 RBI as a freshman.

Most importantly, Deifel said, is that the Razorbacks top two pitchers this season were freshman Mary Haff (29-7, 1.51 ERA) and sophomore Autumn Storms (12-10, 2.67 ERA).

"The game starts in the circle and I really like what we do there," Deifel said. "When we look at what we did this year with our 1 and 2 being a freshman and sophomore, I think the future is very bright."

Haff, who set the school record for victories and pitched 11 shutouts, said the Razorbacks will benefit from playing in a super regional for the first time.

"Now that we've got a taste of it, we're going to be wanting to come back every year," Haff said. "That's what we're going to be working for.

"Having this whole experience this year has made us even more hungry for next year. We have things to work on and we're ready to start working again."

Buczek, who is from Greenbrier, said she feels good about how the seniors are leaving he program.

"I know the success we had this year is the foundation for years to come," Buczek said. "I think this year is going to be huge for our coaches in recruiting.

"I think kids are going to not see us as an underdog anymore. They're going to know we're a force to be reckoned with. I think that's going to help tremendously bringing some top players into our school."

Deifel signed a recruiting class for next season that was rated No. 22 nationally. Playing in a super regional figures to raise the Razorbacks' profile with recruits.

"Any time you play in the postseason it's huge," Deifel said. "But when you're one of 16 left in the country and you're fighting it out, it's just really big-time."

Gasso said Deifel -- who was Maryland's coach for one season before coming to Arkansas -- talked to her about the Razorbacks' offer before accepting it. The two talk frequently throughout the year.

"Courtney is the right person for this job," Gasso said. "Not just because of the Xs and Os and recruiting, but her character. The fact that she is leading young women is really exciting for me.

"I look at it as more than the Ws. I know that's how we're judged -- by our records -- but the way she's going to change lives is going to be bigger than anything anybody could ever imagine."

Deifel said Arkansas had high expectations coming into this season, but still exceeded them.

"It took a lot of work from everyone," Deifel said. "From the players, from the staff, from our families. We poured our heart and soul into this thing.

"It takes an absolute consistency in your preparation every single day, and this team did that."

