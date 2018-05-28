Subscribe Register Login
Monday, May 28, 2018, 1:31 p.m.

World War II veteran gets high school diploma 74 years later

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:15 a.m.

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — A 94-year-old World War II veteran from Ohio is celebrating Memorial Day with a high school diploma.

Circleville High School honored Robert Lockard at its graduation ceremony Sunday.

Lockard was a student at Circleville and would have graduated in 1944, but he dropped out and later joined the Army.

He served in the Air Corps 354th Infantry 89th Division and spent time in northern France and central Europe during World War II.

He received a European-African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, three Bronze Star designations and a World War II Victory Medal.

But he says he always thought about graduating after he returned home.

He says it means everything to him.

