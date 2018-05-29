Subscribe Register Login
Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's tweet about former Obama adviser

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:09 p.m.

in-this-march-23-2018-file-photo-roseanne-barr-arrives-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-roseanne-on-friday-in-burbank-calif-barr-has-apologized-for-suggesting-that-former-white-house-adviser-valerie-jarrett-is-a-product-of-the-muslim-brotherhood-and-the-planet-of-the-apes-barr-on-tuesday-may-29-tweeted-that-she-was-sorry-to-jarrett-for-making-a-bad-joke-about-her-politics-and-her-looks-jarrett-who-is-african-american-advised-barack-and-michelle-obama-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap-file

In this March 23, 2018, file photo, Roseanne Barr arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" on Friday in Burbank, Calif. Barr has apologized for suggesting that former White House adviser Valerie Jarrett is a product of the Muslim Brotherhood and the “Planet of the Apes.” Barr on Tuesday, May 29, tweeted that she was sorry to Jarrett “for making a bad joke about her politics and her looks.” Jarrett, who is African-American, advised Barack and Michelle Obama. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)



NEW YORK — ABC has canceled its hit reboot of Roseanne after her racist tweet about former President Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett.

ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment "is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show."

The Roseanne revival this spring was an unexpected major hit for ABC. It was particularly popular among many conservative viewers because Barr's character expressed support for President Donald Trump.

Barr's tweet suggested that Jarrett is a product of the Muslim brotherhood and the Planet of the Apes.

She later apologized "for making a bad joke."

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's tweet about former Obama adviser

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online