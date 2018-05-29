Arkansas lottery officials: $200,000 winner unclaimed

No one has claimed a Natural State Jackpot ticket that is a $200,000 winner, lottery officials said Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Paragould gas station at 2302 Linwood Drive.

The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 6, 7, 10, 12 and 16. Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1, according to the lottery's website.