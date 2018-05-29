Home / Latest News /
Arkansas lottery officials: $200,000 winner unclaimed
This article was published today at 2:36 p.m.
No one has claimed a Natural State Jackpot ticket that is a $200,000 winner, lottery officials said Tuesday.
According to a Facebook post from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Paragould gas station at 2302 Linwood Drive.
The winning numbers in Saturday's drawing were 6, 7, 10, 12 and 16. Each Natural State Jackpot ticket costs $1, according to the lottery's website.
