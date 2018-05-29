Cause of fire that destroyed decades-old Little Rock restaurant determined

A blaze that destroyed a Little Rock restaurant earlier this month was sparked, at least in part, by an electrical malfunction, a Fire Department spokesman said Tuesday.

Shortly after noon May 1, crews were called to the decades-old Ozark Country Restaurant, 202 Keightley Drive. Within about an hour, the bulk of the fire had been extinguished.

Capt. Jason Weaver said Tuesday that arcing near an air conditioning unit at the restaurant was deemed the initial origin of the fire. The blaze has been ruled not suspicious.

“We haven’t fully determined and ruled out all other contributing factors,” Weaver said.

The spokesman noted that arcing is caused when electricity “gets in an area that it’s not supposed to,” causing an electrical discharge to ignite surrounding objects.

Witnesses initially reported seeing flames coming through the eatery’s roof. Nearby trees were also said to be on fire.

No injuries were reported, as the restaurant had already been evacuated, Weaver said.