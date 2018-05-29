In 1 hour, break-ins reported at west Little Rock coffee shop, Mexican restaurant

Authorities are investigating after burglars stole $500 and caused more than $1,200 in damage at two west Little Rock businesses early Friday, according to separate police reports.

Officers arrived at Guillermo's Coffee, 10700 N. Rodney Parham Road, just after 2:30 a.m. in response to an alarm. According to a report, the glass front door had been broken, and $500 had been stolen from the register and a private safe.

About 30 minutes later, police responded to an alarm at Santo Coyote Mexican Food & Tequila Bar at 11610 Pleasant Ridge Road. Officers arrived at 3 a.m. and noted a shattered back door and several damaged or missing pay-at-the-table stations.

Police spokesman Lt. Michael Ford said Tuesday that investigators do not believe the crimes are related.

No suspects had been named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the reports.