Memorial Day ceremonies in Arkansas honor the fallen

Crumpled tissues dotted the ground beside the first row of chairs at the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery at North Little Rock on Memorial Day.

If those tissues or the gold linens draped over the chairs didn't make it clear, these were the most important seats in the house Monday.

Here sat people like Nikki Winn, the sister of Army Staff Sgt. Paul Brooks, the combat medic who was killed by a suicide bomber in Iraq while on patrol in 2009.

A few chairs down were family members wearing matching shirts with a photo of Army Sgt. Jamar Hicks, killed during combat in Afghanistan in 2013.

Behind them sat Alfred Carroll, whose brother, Marine Pvt. Manuel Leroy Carroll, died from combat wounds suffered in Vietnam.

Thousands of Arkansans have died while serving in the military, but as Winn pointed out, raw statistics sometimes remove the human element.

So here she was Monday at a Memorial Day ceremony telling people about her ornery, protective brother. The brother who couldn't carry a tune even though both of his sisters were excellent singers; the brother who soon will have a medical facility in North Carolina bear his name.

"I've made it my goal to keep his memory alive," Winn said.

Remembrances were held around the state Monday, including at Fayetteville National Cemetery and the Veterans Memorial of Garland County, where Silver Star recipient U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael R. West was the keynote speaker.

"It is a tremendous honor to stand here with you today, among fellow Americans who share my respect commemorating the sacrifices of the men and women who have laid down their lives in a service to our nation," said West, who received the Silver Star for helping save more than 50 of his fellow soldiers over a six-day period. "In the line of duty in this country, it does not matter how much time has passed. No words of condolences can even adequately begin to console the survivor's grief."

Several hundred gathered around a small pavilion at the North Little Rock veterans cemetery to pay their respects.

Veterans saluted as a procession of motorcycles carrying large American flags drove past, and the Little Rock Air Force Base honor guard fired the three-volley salute.

As Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin spoke, the roar of several small planes interrupted.

But as taps played softly, the sky and crowd stood silent, even the dozens of young children in attendance.

Griffin, pointing to his own 8-year-old son, said Monday's ceremony was vital for teaching children the value of respecting veterans, particularly those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

"We're not born knowing to respect veterans," he said. "So when we gather like this on these special days year after year, think of it not only as a memorial service but also as a teaching opportunity."

Alfred Carroll, who was in the third grade when he lost his older brother during the Vietnam War, has attended Memorial Day events for the past 25 years.

Ever since he read the telegrams his mother received from the military, describing his brother's injuries, "it's the least I can do," Carroll said, wiping a tear from his face.

That tradition has been ingrained in Carroll's children, who he said are quick to remind him each May that it's time to visit their uncle's grave.

Griffin asked those in attendance if the chairs would be full for a Memorial Day service 100 years in the future. He is optimistic that with fathers like Carroll the tradition of honoring fallen soldiers isn't going away.

"The action of setting aside time is a signal that this is one of the most important things we treasure," Griffin said. "It's not just another holiday."

Information for this article was contributed by Grace Brown of The Sentinel-Record.

Metro on 05/29/2018