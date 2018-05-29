Italian turmoil batters stocks; Dow plunges 500 points

NEW YORK — Stocks in the U.S. and Europe are sinking Tuesday after political turmoil in Italy, which stoked fears of instability in the euro bloc. Bond prices are climbing and yields are plunging, while the euro fell to its lowest level against the dollar in almost a year.

The drop in U.S. bond yields is causing big losses for banks. Lower yields force interest rates down on mortgages and other kinds of loans, meaning thinner profits for banks. Major exporters like technology and industrial companies are also falling.

The political upheaval in Italy is likely to lead to new elections in the coming months, analysts say, and while it's not clear if Italy would leave the euro, investors are interpreting the new vote as a referendum on Italy continuing to use the currency. That has major implications for the European financial system and its economy.

"Eurozone membership will be at the forefront of the next election," said Alicia Levine, the head of global investment strategy at BNY Mellon Investment Management. "Should Italy leave the eurozone, it's clearly bad for European assets and it's bad for the European banking system."

Investors sold stocks, especially companies that depend on strong sales outside the U.S. like technology and industrial companies and big drug and health care products makers. They bought government bonds in the U.S. as well as Germany and the U.K. That sent prices for those bonds higher and yields lower.

The S&P 500 index sank 42 points, or 1.6 percent, to 2,679 as of 1:50 p.m. The Dow Jones industrial average lost 488 points, or 2 percent, to 24,265. It was down as much as 505 earlier. The Nasdaq composite fell 63 points, or 0.9 percent, to 7,370.

Smaller companies, which tend to be more U.S.-focused than the large multinationals in the Dow, fared much better than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index fell just one-fourth as much as the Dow average, giving up 7 points, or 0.5 percent, to 1,619.

U.S. markets were closed Monday for the Memorial Day holiday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella picked Carlo Cottarelli for prime minister after the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and right-wing League refused to withdraw an anti-euro candidate as economy minister. That ended their attempt to establish a government after inconclusive elections in March. Cottarelli is likely to lose a vote of no confidence in parliament, which would mean another round of elections.

Investors dumped Italian stocks and bonds as a result. Italy's FTSE MIB stock market index lost 2.7 percent and yields on Italian government bonds soared as their prices declined. The yield on the 10-year Italian government bond jumped to 3.10 percent from 2.69 percent. That reflects weakening confidence among investors in Italy's government.

The German DAX lost 1.5 percent, and Britain's FTSE 100 and the French CAC 40 both sank 1.3 percent. Some of the worst losses went to European banks: Germany's Deutsche Bank dropped 6.5 percent to $11.27, and Banco Santander of Spain lost 9.7 percent to $5.28.

The dollar rose to 108.19 yen from 109.37 yen. The euro sank to $1.1528, its lowest since July, from $1.1669.

Spain was facing political turbulence of its own. That country's parliament will hold a vote of no confidence in Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy after graft convictions of businesspeople and officials tied to his conservative Popular Party. The Spanish IBEX 35 sank 2.5 percent.

U.S. government bond prices jumped as investors moved money into lower-risk assets. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.77 percent, its lowest since early April, from 2.93 percent. That sent interest rates sharply lower, which reduces profits for banks. JPMorgan Chase dropped 5 percent to $105.17 and Bank of America fell 4.7 percent to $28.75.

When the dollar gets stronger, it can hurt companies that export goods from the U.S., as it makes their products more expensive in overseas markets. Among industrial companies, construction equipment maker Caterpillar shed 1.8 percent to $153.04. Health care products giant Johnson & Johnson fell 2.1 percent to $118.95.

Technology companies, which get more of their revenue from outside the U.S. than any other part of the S&P 500, also fell. Google's parent company Alphabet lost 1.8 percent to $1,064.31.

Disney skidded 2.6 percent to $99.59 after its latest Star Wars film made far less money than experts expected over the holiday weekend. Disney said Solo: A Star Wars Story will gross about $101 million in North America, but some forecasts were as high as $150 million.

U.S. crude oil fell 1.7 percent to $66.73 a barrel in New York. Oil prices have slumped in the last week after reports that OPEC countries and Russia could start pumping more oil soon. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 0.1 percent to $75.39 a barrel in London.

Wholesale gasoline gave up 1.7 percent to $2.14 a gallon. Heating oil shed 1.1 percent to $2.19 a gallon. Natural gas dropped 2.2 percent to $2.88 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold fell 0.4 percent to $1,299 an ounce. Silver lost 1 percent to $16.37 an ounce. Copper gave up 0.5 percent to $3.06 a pound.

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.6 percent while the South Korean Kospi lost 0.9 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index plunged 1 percent.

