Home / Latest News /
Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:05 a.m. Updated today at 9:42 a.m.
- Comments (5)
- aAFont Size
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. Critics of a challenged state law say it could effectively end medication abortions in the state.
The justices did not comment Tuesday in rejecting an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked the court to review an appeals court ruling and reinstate a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect. The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who would agree to handle complications.
The law is similar to a provision in Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016.
The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the court order barring enforcement of the law, but put its ruling on hold while Planned Parenthood appealed to the Supreme Court.
The legal fight over the law is not over, but the state is now free to enforce the law at least for the time being.
Planned Parenthood has said that if the law stands, Arkansas would be the only state where women would not have access to a pair of drugs that end pregnancies: mifepristone, which makes it difficult for a fetus to attach to the uterine wall, and misoprostol, which causes the body to expel it, similar to a miscarriage.
The organization offers pills to end pregnancies at clinics in Fayetteville and Little Rock but says it cannot find any Arkansas obstetrician willing to handle hospital admissions. Preventing women from obtaining medication abortions would create an undue burden on their right to an abortion, Planned Parenthood says. Undue burden is the standard set by the Supreme Court to measure whether restrictions go too far in limiting women who want an abortion.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Justices allow Arkansas to enforce abortion restrictions
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 5 of 5 total comments
JakeTidmore says... May 29, 2018 at 10:16 a.m.
Another reason for young folks to take on the anti-abortion establishment and to protect the rights of women, now and in the future. The battle may have been won today but the war will be won tomorrow by those helping to restore freedom of choice. Change and choice are coming.
( permalink | suggest removal )
larbecca03301125 says... May 29, 2018 at 10:32 a.m.
A win for the unborn.
( permalink | suggest removal )
hah406 says... May 29, 2018 at 10:38 a.m.
Not a win or a loss for anyone yet. They just rejected the case for now because the appeals court has not held a hearing on the actual merits of the case. They just refused to provide a temporary injunction. This law is identical to a law in Texas declared unconstitutional in 2016. Once the system runs its course, this will be unconstitutional and unenforceable as well.
( permalink | suggest removal )
3WorldState1 says... May 29, 2018 at 10:39 a.m.
So these people want more abortions? Makes you wonder out stupid our electorate is.
GOP=Big Gov.
( permalink | suggest removal )
RBear says... May 29, 2018 at 11:12 a.m.
hah is correct. IF SCOTUS backtracks on the law when it finally runs its course, it will be interesting to read in the opinion why a law identical to one struck down in 2016 would be allowed to stand. Remember, SCOTUS is an appellate court which means it looks at the constitutional and technical merits of cases. Since nothing else has changed including the law or Constitution, a reversal of decision would mean SCOTUS has become a political puppet, completely violating the intention of the founders.
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.