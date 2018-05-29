NWA Fishing report

Beaver Lake

Crappie are still biting, but they've moved deeper.

Aaron Jolliff at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers said crappie are eight to 10 feet deep around docks and brush. Use minnows or crappie jigs. Trolling for crappie with crank baits is also working.

Black bass fishing is good on top-water lures at dawn and dusk. Try any type of soft-plastic lure any time of day. Zoom Flukes, Senkos or plastic worms work well. Or, try flipping a jig and pig or plastic worm around bushes.

Walleye are biting Senkos worked around bushes. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers or stink bait. Use brood minnows or shad for stripers in the area between Prairie Creek and Rocky Branch parks.

Mike Whitehouse at Hickory Creek Marina said crappie can be caught by trolling crank baits, such as the Bandit 300 series. Crappie are also biting jigs or minnows eight to 10 feet deep around brush.

Catfish are biting well on jug lines baited with sunfish. Flathead catfish of 20 to 30 pounds have been caught.

Beaver tailwater

Tom Steinke at the Beaver Dam Store said the tailwater level is high. Fishing is best from a boat. Power generation is mainly in the afternoon.

Try Power Bait for trout. The top flies are midges or hare's ears.

Walleye have been caught near the U.S. 62 bridge. Try a jig and minnow combination or troll a crank bait. Walleye fishing is best during power generation.

Lake Fayetteville

Will Hawkins at the lake office said crappie are biting well on minnows six feet deep around the tower by the south side of the dam. Bluegill fishing is good at the public dock with crickets or worms.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike McBride at the lake bait shop said crappie are biting minnows or jigs six to eight feet deep. Use plastic worms for black bass. Catfish are biting liver or shad.

Bella Vista

Justin McClelland at Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista said bluegill fishing is good at all Bella Vista lakes with crickets or worms two to five feet deep.

Black bass are biting top-water lures, plastic worms or jig and pigs six to 10 feet deep. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs said black bass are biting all styles of soft-plastic lures. Try top-water lures at dawn, dusk or on cloudy days.

Illinois River

Stroud said black bass fishing is good with buzz baits, spinner baits, grubs, tube baits or Rooster Tails.

Eastern Oklahoma

Stroud said black bass at Lake Eucha are biting square-billed crank baits, top-water lures or plastic worms.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good crappie fishing at Grand Lake with jigs or minnows fished around brush or docks.

Table Rock Lake

The Missouri Department of Conservation reports good fishing for black bass with Ned rigs in a peanut butter and jelly color. Fish them in brushy pockets.

Bluegill fishing is good with worms or Beetle Spins. Crappie are biting fair on minnows 10 feet deep around brush.

