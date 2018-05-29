NWA Outdoors briefs

Free fishing weekend near

A free fishing weekend in Arkansas will be held June 8-10.

From noon June 8 through June 10, all license and permit requirements to fish in the state are lifted, allowing anyone to enjoy fishing without buying a license or trout permit.

All other fishing regulations, including bag limits and size requirements for certain bodies of water, are still in effect during the weekend. Information on fishing regulations is available at agfc.com

A free fishing weekend in Oklahoma is this Saturday and Sunday. In Missouri it is June 9-10.

Hikers hit Back 40

Hill 'N Dale Hiking Club will hike the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista on Wednesday from Buckingham trail head to Blowing Springs Park.

All hikers are welcome. Options are a four or six-mile hike.

Interested hikers should contact Jan Casebere, (214) 668-1676 or caseberejan40.1@gmail.com or Bev Munsterman, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net. For club information visit www.bvhikingclub.com

Master Naturalists lead hikes

Northwest Arkansas master naturalists will lead hikes and walks Saturday at several trails and nature areas in the region in observance of National Trails Day. Trips are spaced about 60 minutes apart as people arrive.

Areas include: Chesney Prairie in Siloam Springs; Searles Prairie in Rogers; Devil's Eyebrow Natural Area in Gateway; Black Bass Lake Trail in Eureka Springs; Rocky Branch Trail at Beaver Lake east of Rogers; War Eagle Trail at Withrow Springs State Park; Shaddox Hollow Trail at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area; Lake Ann Loop of the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista; Lake Wedington Trail west of Fayetteville; World Peace Prairie in Fayetteville; Kings River Falls in Madison County; and Sweden Creek Falls in Madison County.

The hikes are family friendly and last less than two hours. For details contact the group at info@nwamn.org.

Native plants focus of hike

A hike to learn about native plants takes place at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Back 40 trail system in Bella Vista.

The hike is two miles, rated moderate. Meet at the Bear Hollow trailhead at Lancashire Boulevard at Gainsford Drive. The hike will go to Hampstead Road, where a shuttle will take hikers back to their cars.

Patti Erwin, urban forestry expert, will lead the hike. Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome.

Archers host 3-D shoot

Cherokee Bowhunters archery club will host the Deerman Missouri Championship 3-D shoot on Saturday and Sunday at the Fort Crowder archery range east of Neosho, Mo.

Archers may shoot the 30-target course either day starting at 9 a.m. Cost is $30 for adults and $15 for youth shooters.

For details visit www.cherokeebowhunters.org or call 417-499-0335.

Foust tabbed for Buffalo River post

The National Park Service has named Mark Foust as the new superintendent at Buffalo National River.

Foust is the current superintendent at Dinosaur National Monument in Utah and Colorado. He's been with the National Park Service for 29 years. He assumes his new duties at Buffalo River in July.

Talk topic is obsolete dams

David Gould, director of the Plymouth Massachusetts Department of Marine and Environmental Affairs, will speak at the Ozark Environmental Conversation from 6 to 8 p.m. June 6. The event is at the Arvest Conference Center, North Main Street and Legion Lane, in Bentonville.

Gould will share Plymouth's experience with removal of obsolete dams. He will be joined by Kat Hoenke, ecologist with the Southeast Aquatic Resources Partnership, and Raven Lawson, Watershed Protection manager with Central Arkansas Water.

The series organized by The Friends of Little Sugar Creek and The Ozark Society Sugar Creek chapter with support from Patagonia. The public is welcome and refreshments will be served.

Buddy tournament benefits hospital

The Fayetteville Auto Park Buddy Bass Fishing Tournament is Sunday out of Prairie Creek park on Beaver Lake. Profits benefit Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Entry fee is $100 per boat. First through third prizes are $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 respectively. Fishing is from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For information, call 479-353-1999 or lnguyen@penskeautomotive.com.

Duo wins at Team Trail

Lane Haymond and Eric Douthit won the Northwest Arkansas Team Trail bass tournament held May 19 at Beaver Lake. They weighed five bass totaling 18.99 pounds.

David Harp and Roger Easley were second with five bass at 14.98 pounds. Kent Rogers and Bryan Rogers were a close third with five bass at 14.94 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Ron Rossicoe, Bill Jared, 14.72; fifth, Richard Emerson, Nick Emerson, 14.46; sixth, Allen Shannon, Warren Edwards, 14.44; seventh, Travis Harriman, Gordon Harriman, 14.1; eighth, Clint Brannon, Mitch Brannon, 13.96; ninth, Scott Foster, Kyle Foster, 13.89; 10th, Jeff Cook, Scotty Patton, 13.28.

Usrey, Anderson top Cast Masters

Weights were close at the Cast Masters bass tournament held May 20 at Beaver Lake, with less than 2 pounds separating first through 10th place.

Wes Usrey and Terry Anderson won with five bass at 13.09 pounds. Randall James and Glenn Rhodes were second with five bass at 12.98 pounds. Tim Clark and Aaron Clark placed third with five bass at 12.82 pounds. They also had big bass at 4.92 pounds.

Fourth through 10th, all with five bass, were: fourth, Mason Paris, Eli Chamberlin, 12.57; fifth, Allen Westfall, Jeff Swaffar, 12.22; sixth, Dan Hudson, Allen Embrey, 12.12; seventh (tie), Hunter Jordan, Dalton Johnson, 12.06; Derek Luper and partner, 12.06; eighth, Allen Shannon, Warren Edwards, 12.04; ninth Justin Hoffman, Bill Ramsey, 11.68; 10th, Ron Bates, Scotty Villines, 11.18.

Festival features archery, banquet

The Christian Waterfowler's Association International Waterfowl Festival is June 8-9 at Cross Church, 1709 Johnson Road, in Springdale.

Events include a 3-D archery competition, duck and goose calling contests, waterfowl cooking contest, vendors and a banquet.

General admission is free, but tickets to the banquet are $25.

Sports on 05/29/2018