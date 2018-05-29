Off The Wire

SOCCER

Youth serves U.S.

Josh Sargent scored in his American debut, fellow 18-year-old Tim Weah added a goal in his second international match and a young United States team beat Bolivia 3-0 in an exhibition Monday night in Chester, Pa. Walker Zimmerman put the Americans ahead in the 37th minute and Sargent doubled the lead in the 52nd. Weah, the son of former FIFA Player of the Year and current Liberia President George Weah, scored in the 59th. Weah, born on Feb. 22, 2000, became the fourth-youngest American to score when he displaced Sargent, who was born two days earlier. Sargent's goal was particularly memorable -- with his back to the goal, he intercepted a pass over his head from the goalkeeper, played the ball to himself and put it in the net with a strong right-footed shot from about 11 yards. With no World Cup to play for, interim U.S. Coach Dave Sarachan went with youth. He gave six players their debuts, raising the total to 15 in four matches since the Americans were eliminated in qualifying. Defenders Erik Palmer-Brown and Antonee Robinson, and goalkeeper Alex Bono joined Sargent as debutants in the starting lineup, and defender Matt Olosune and midfielder Keatan Parks entered in the second half.

BASEBALL

Acuna, Braves relieved

Braves left fielder Ronald Acuna is grateful his knee and back injuries aren't as serious as he first thought. "To be honest, I feel better than I did yesterday," Acuna said Monday through an interpreter. "I just give thanks to God it's not worse than it was." Atlanta placed Acuna on the 10-day disabled list with a mild ACL sprain in his left knee, and bruises to his knee and lower back. Acuna's leg buckled while running out a grounder Sunday in Boston. He fell on his back after crossing the bag, then rolled over on his front side with what looked to be a gruesome injury. The 20-year-old surprisingly walked off the diamond, declining a wheelchair. "I thought his season was over when it happened and I went out there," Manager Brian Snitker said. "Now it's very optimistic." Acuna, who is hitting .265 with 5 home runs and 13 RBI in 51 games, is walking without a brace and even tried to talk his way into the lineup for the second game of a doubleheader before he was placed on the DL. The Braves selected the contract of outfielder Dustin Peterson to take Acuna's place on the roster.

Pudge's son gets call

The San Francisco Giants purchased the contract of right-hander Dereck Rodriguez from Class AAA Sacramento. He is the son of Hall of Fame catcher Ivan Rodriguez. Dereck Rodriguez was 4-1 with a 3.40 ERA at Sacramento after signing as a minor league free agent Nov. 15. He was in the bullpen Monday against Colorado. His mom arrived in Denver, but his father, whose nickname was "Pudge," happened to be out of the country. Rodriguez said he spoke to his dad, who was "probably the most emotional out of everybody." Rodriguez began as an outfielder after being selected by Minnesota in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. The 25-year-old transitioned to the mound in 2014.

Davidson heads to DL

The Chicago White Sox placed infielder Matt Davidson on the 10-day disabled list because of back spasms. Davidson is batting .243 with a team-high 11 home runs and 28 RBI in 42 games. Davidson, who hasn't played since May 22, has started 27 games at designated hitter with eight at third base and five at first. The move is retroactive to May 25. The White Sox purchased the contract of infielder Matt Skole from Class AAA Charlotte.

LACROSSE

Yale takes title

Jack Tigh scored 36 seconds into the game for the first of his three goals in the opening half, and Matt Gaudet scored four goals as Yale beat Duke 13-11 on Monday in Foxborough, Mass., to win its first NCAA lacrosse title. The third-seeded Bulldogs (17-3) scored the first three goals of the game and struck first in all four quarters while holding off the three-time national champion Blue Devils. Ben Reeves had a goal and three assists, and Jack Starr made nine saves for Yale, which led 10-5 midway through the third period and never let Duke (16-4) get closer than two. The Bulldogs, who reached the final by routing top-seeded Albany 20-11 on Saturday, are the first Ivy League school to win the title since Princeton in 2001. Justin Guterding and Joey Manown had two goals and an assist each for Duke, which fell to 3-3 in the championship game.

BASKETBALL

Surgery keeps Kyrie away

Boston Celtics General Manager Danny Ainge said point guard Kyrie Irving was unable to attend Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals because he was recovering from nasal surgery. Ainge said on Monday that Irving had a deviated septum. The injury occurred in November when he was hit in the face by teammate Aron Baynes. Irving wore a mask while healing from the facial fracture. Irving has not played since March because of a knee injury. But his absence on the Boston bench was noted when the Celtics played his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers. Ainge joked: "I don't think he wanted to be seen in public and ruin his movie career."

Fernando to return

Maryland forward Bruno Fernando has decided to return for his sophomore season after testing his viability in the NBA Draft. The 6-10 Fernando averaged 10.3 points and 6.5 rebounds and was named to the All-Big Ten Freshman team. Fernando said he received a "great deal of feedback over the past six weeks that has been beneficial in making this decision." Coach Mark Turgeon thinks Bruno "learned a lot during this process, and it will only make him a better basketball player." Fernando, sophomore Kevin Huerter and sophomore Justin Jackson were the only three Maryland players to participate in the NBA combine. Fernando's decision was announced Monday.

GOLF

Elway fails to qualify

John Elway still will be a part of the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. He just won't be playing alongside the likes of defending champion Kenny Perry. The Broadmoor's notoriously knotty east course in Colorado Springs, Colo., got the best of Elway in his Memorial Day attempt to qualify for the 39th Open championship, where he'll serve as the tournament's honorary chairman next month. Playing Monday for one of two qualifying spots, Elway, who is a 1.4-handicap golfer, shot a 10-over 80 on a drizzly and cool afternoon on the dazzling but demanding course. That left him tied for 18th. Elway acknowledged that pulling double duty at the Open next month was a pipe dream but cherished his round nonetheless. "I haven't been playing very well. I haven't been playing much, either," Elway said. "But it was fun to be out here and compete. It's a lot of work in that rough." Elway remained upbeat even after bogeying two of his last three holes after a 75-minute rain and lightning delay. "It's good for me to play in these conditions," he reasoned. "It makes me a better player."

