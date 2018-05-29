Patriots fail to impress DE during tenure

Remember when the New England Patriots were the most button-upped franchise in sports? About the only noise coming from Foxborough were the mumblings of Coach Bill Belichick during a news conference.

These days, there seems to be another mini-crisis every week. This time, the source is someone named Cassius Marsh.

The San Francisco 49ers defensive end played for New England last season but said he hated playing for the Patriots and isn't apologetic to New England fans who "can't handle the truth."

Marsh, who was claimed by San Francisco off waivers last year and signed a two-year, $7.7 million extension with the 49ers this offseason, talked to the San Francisco Chronicle about his time in New England.

The Patriots acquired Marsh from the Seattle Seahawks for fifth- and seventh-round picks in September but waived him in November. Marsh told the Chronicle he asked to be cut after the Patriots were using him as a "coverage" linebacker instead of having him rush the passer.

"I confronted [Belichick] about all the things that were going on," Marsh told the paper. "I won't get into detail, but it was B.S. things they were doing. I just wasn't a fan. And so I, basically, without asking to get cut, I kind of asked to get cut."

Marsh told the newspaper that he was so unhappy in New England he began to question whether he wanted to continue playing football.

"They don't have fun there," he said. "There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it. I didn't enjoy any of my time there, you know what I'm saying? It made me for the first time in my life think about not playing football because I hated it that much."

Marsh, who has received negative feedback from Patriots fans on social media, responded to them with a video posted to Reddit. The video has since been deleted.

"I just want to address all you Patriots fans who don't like this new article. I'm sorry to hurt your feelings. Seems to be breaking your heart. But if you can't handle the truth, stay off my page. Don't read articles. That's how I felt. That's how I still feel and I'm grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I'm at," he said, according to ProFootballTalk.com, which transcribed his comments.

Marsh, 25, made 16 tackles and had a forced fumble and sack in 9 games (1 start) with the Patriots before he was waived. In six games with the 49ers, he had 10 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks.

He said he's happy to have been embraced by the 49ers and told the Chronicle that "hopefully, I'll be a Niner forever."

It's safe to say he'll never be a Patriot again.

In a name

A couple who survived the October shooting at a Las Vegas country music festival has named their newborn after one of the Vegas Golden Knights hockey players, saying the team has brought some positivity into their lives after the tragedy.

KLAS-TV reports Lauren and Brad Sugars' girl was born May 20, the same day the Golden Knights beat the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the NHL Stanley Cup finals.

The couple originally had Austin in mind as their daughter's name, but decided to go with Riley -- named after Knights player Reilly Smith.

Lauren Sugars says they are "thankful that something so positive came out of such a tragic event." The Sugars didn't know they were going to become parents until after the festival.

SPORTS QUIZ

What Pac-12 school did Cassius Marsh attend from 2010-2013?

ANSWER

UCLA

