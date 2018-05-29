Man robbed of SUV in Little Rock after giving ride, police say; group surrounded vehicle when stranger performed sex act

Police say a man was robbed Sunday afternoon of the SUV he was driving after agreeing to drive a stranger to a Little Rock address.

Officers responded shortly before 1:50 p.m. to EZ Mart, 1201 S. Woodrow St., according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

The 44-year-old victim said that he had picked up a female on Baseline Road who had asked for a ride to the area of 11th and Dennison streets to buy drugs.

At an unknown location, the female said she did not have money to buy the drugs, at which point the 44-year-old handed over $20, according to authorities. She then reportedly offered to perform a sexual act on him if he drove her to another address.

Four people appeared around 1:40 p.m. as the stranger performed the sexual act on the 44-year-old, demanding that the man get out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers noted that two appeared to be holding pocketknives.

Authorities said four of the robbers eventually walked away while the fifth took the Toyota Scion and drove away.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.