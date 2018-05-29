North Little Rock woman sustains 'severe laceration' in knife attack, police say

A 23-year-old woman was hospitalized after being cut several times in an attack Friday in Little Rock, according to a police report.

The victim told police that the male assailant cut her about 11 p.m. while she was in her Toyota Corolla in the 9100 block of North Rodney Parham Road.

The North Little Rock resident was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, where she was treated for a "severe laceration" on her upper body and several superficial ones on her legs, the report states. Medical staff told police she was suffering from serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.

A police spokesman said the attacker used a knife to cut the 23-year-old.

No suspect was listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.