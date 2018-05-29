RB leads pack of weekend visitations

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville will welcome at least two prospects to campus on official visits Sunday, including running back target Aaron Young.

Outside linebacker Zach Zimos, 6-4, 215 pounds, 4.50 seconds in the 40-yard dash, of Richmond (Texas) Travis also plans to arrive Sunday for an official visit.

Young, 5-10, 195, of Coatesville, Pa., has scholarship offers from the Hogs, Michigan State, Stanford, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Northwestern, Stanford, Rutgers and others.

His talks with associate head coach and running backs coach Jeff Traylor have him eager to check out Fayetteville.

"I wanted to see more about Arkansas," Young said. "It seems like they have a lot of offer."

Traylor, who spent most of one day at Young's school during the spring evaluation period, emphasized how much the staff likes Young.

"He talked about the scouting report when they watched my film," Young said. "He said the head coach thought I was good enough to have two offers. I thought that was pretty cool."

Young rushed for 1,687 yards and 31 touchdowns while also having 338 receiving yards and 4 touchdowns as a junior.

He's aware of Arkansas' success with running backs, including Philadelphia native and former Hog David Williams, who was taken in the seventh round by the Denver Broncos during the NFL Draft in April.

"They're an upcoming team, SEC," Young said. "Looking forward to a good year this year. I saw a couple running backs that came from there."

Young comes from a strong football background. His father, Anthony, was inducted into the Temple Hall of Fame where he starred as a defensive back from 1981-1984 and still holds seven school records. He was drafted by the Indianapolis Colts in the third round of the 1985 NFL Draft.

His brother Avery is a cornerback who signed with Rutgers in February, and his older brother Jordan made the Conference USA All-Freshman team last year as a linebacker at Old Dominion.

"I've been going through the recruiting process since I was basically in the ninth grade," Young said. "My older brother went through it, and in the 10th grade my middle brother went through it and coaches started to talk to me more. My dad has been great help, and my head coach helps a lot."

His father will accompany him on his trip to the Natural State. Being this is his third son to be recruited, Anthony is looking for coaches he trusts to take care of his son.

"Being able to hand your son over to a head coach and a position coach and feel a sense of security and such a relief that you're entrusting your son to these men and they'll be fine," Anthony said.

Anthony said Michigan State and Stanford are others he and his son have plans to officially visit. He's been impressed by his conversations with Traylor.

"Coach Traylor has been phenomenal, a trusting guy," Anthony said. "A good demeanor. Tells it like it is. Loves Arkansas, loves what he's doing, has that passion. Passion is important. We've seen that with Coach Traylor."

Young has a 3.7 grade-point average and favors sports management for his college studies. He's looking for a family feel while visiting Arkansas.

"Just how I fit in around the coaching staff and if some players are still there how I fit in around them," Aaron Young said. "Just get the feel for everything and see how I like it."

Anthony Young and New York Jets Coach Todd Bowles were roommates at Temple and remain friends today. His three sons refer to Bowles as their uncle.

"His kids refer to me as uncle Anthony," Anthony Young said. "We've been brothers for a long time."

Razorbacks defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and director of on-campus recruiting operations Jessica Jefferson have worked for the Jets. Bowles has spoken well of both, which gives Anthony Young peace of mind.

"He vouched for them, 'Yeah, they're good people,' " he said. "That means a lot."

