Robbed of $300 while walking by Little Rock library, 71-year-old tells police

A 71-year-old man was robbed of $300 Friday night while walking by the Central Arkansas Library System's main branch in downtown Little Rock, according to a police report.

The victim told officers that he was walking in an alley behind the Main Library, 100 S. Rock St., when a female and a male approached him about 11:40 p.m.

The female stranger asked the Little Rock resident for some money but pushed him to the ground when he pulled out his wallet, authorities said. She took his wallet and both fled, the victim said, adding that he could not remember if the male stranger helped in the robbery.

Officers noted the 71-year-old had a cut on his right hand but refused treatment. The wallet was reportedly recovered but $300 was missing.

No suspects were listed, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.