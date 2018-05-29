Seen this before: Warriors survive to take on Cavaliers

HOUSTON -- Stephen Curry and Golden State turned all those Houston bricks into a road back to the NBA Finals.

Needing not only all their firepower but also 27 consecutive misses by the Rockets during an epic cold streak from three-point range, the Warriors rallied to keep alive their hopes for a repeat.

Kevin Durant scored 34 points, Curry sparked another third-quarter turnaround, and the Warriors earned a fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals by beating the Rockets 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals Monday night.

The defending champions trailed by as many as 15 in the first half after falling behind 17 in Game 6.

"We know we can make an 11-point lead evaporate with two minutes of good basketball," Klay Thompson said.

Curry, who finished with 27 points, scored 14 of Golden State's 33 points in the third quarter as Houston's shooting froze. The Rockets missed all 14 three-point attempts in that quarter as part of a 1-for-21 second half from long range.

The Warriors will host LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 on Thursday night in the fourth consecutive matchup between the teams.

James Harden had 32 points as the top-seeded Rockets' bid to return to the finals for the first time since 1995 fell short without Chris Paul, who was nursing a hamstring injury.

"We just didn't have that extra juice that we needed," Harden said.

The Rockets fell apart in the second half again after doing so in Game 6. The Warriors outscored Houston 122-63 in the second half of the final two games.

"It's amazing how long the NBA game is," Warriors Coach Steve Kerr said. "Forty-eight minutes, it lasts a long time and there's so many opportunities to get yourself going as a team. And with our team, there's just so much firepower, we're going to get going."

The Rockets finished 7 of 44 on three-pointers, with Trevor Ariza missing all nine of his attempts, Eric Gordon going 2 for 12 and Harden making just 2 of 13.

Golden State led by seven entering the fourth and pushed the lead to 10 on a three-pointer by Thompson with about 9½ minutes left. Clint Capela made a hook shot for Houston, but Durant hit a long three-pointer seconds later to make it 86-75.

The Rockets were behind by 13 after a three-pointer by Curry and had missed 27 three-pointers in a row when P.J. Tucker hit one from the corner to cut the lead to 89-79 midway through the quarter.

It was their first three-pointer since one by Gordon with about 6½ minutes left in the second quarter that put the Rockets up 42-28 during a woeful Warriors start.

"We were lucky to escape out of here," Kerr said.

Tucker's three-pointer was the first of seven consecutive points for Houston, which cut the lead to 89-83.

But Durant scored six points in a 9-2 spurt after that which put the Warriors ahead 97-85 with about three minutes to go.

Houston finally found a little offense, using a 7-2 run to cut it to 99-92, but their rally came up short.

Thompson added 19 for Golden State after scoring 35 in the Game 6 victory, and the Warriors got a fourth consecutive start from Kevon Looney with Andre Iguodala sitting out again with a bone bruise on his left leg.

After being down by 10 at halftime of Game 6, the Warriors trailed by 11 entering the third quarter on Monday night. Golden State opened the third quarter with a 10-4 run to cut the lead to 58-53 after a three-pointer by Nick Young with about eight minutes left in the quarter.

Tucker made one of two free throws and the teams exchanged layups before Golden State scored nine consecutive points, with two three-pointers from Curry, to take a 64-61 lead.

Harden made two free throws before Curry scored eight points in a row, highlighted by a three-pointer that bounced high off the rim before falling back in, to make it 72-63 with just over two minutes left in the quarter.

Golden State scored 33 points in the third quarter for the second game in a row while Houston managed just 15 points Monday after it scored 16 in the third in Game 6.

Sports on 05/29/2018