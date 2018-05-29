Sheriff's office: Arkansan charged with manslaughter beat 39-year-old, then helped load him onto ATV

An Arkansan charged with manslaughter in a 39-year-old's death helped load the man onto an ATV after he lost consciousness, authorities said.

According to a report from the Pope County sheriff's office, deputies were called about a disturbance with injury shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

While Lanny A. Tunney was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center, his son-in-law told authorities that he and Tunney had earlier driven to the home of Bruce Walters in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Road. Walters and Tunney fought until Tunney lost consciousness, the report states, and Walters continued to strike the 39-year-old while he was unconscious on the ground.

The son-in-law reportedly tried to load Tunney onto an ATV several times but was unsuccessful. Eventually, Walters went back down his driveway and helped the son-in-law get Tunney on the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Tunney was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His body was transported to the state Crime Lab to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

Walters, 36, was taken to the Pope County jail Sunday night and charged with manslaughter. Records show he remained there Tuesday morning, and no bail had been set.