GOLF

UA men see season end

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville men tamed the tough back nine of Karsten Creek Golf Course in Stillwater, Okla., for the second consecutive day but could not make up any ground in the final round of stroke play at the NCAA Championship.

Arkansas' season came to a close after shooting a 15-over 303 for a four-round 1179 (296-289-291-303) to finish 12th overall. Oklahoma State (1152), Duke (1160) and Texas Tech (1161) led the field.

The Razorbacks played the back nine at 2 over, their best performance on that side of the course all week. William Buhl paced Arkansas at 3 under with a bogey-free start to his round.

The front nine holes didn't help Arkansas in the fourth round as pin positions made it hard for players to get the ball close and teams battled increased winds.

Individually, Buhl and Luis Garza finished with four-day 296s. Buhl posted rounds of 72-79-71-74, while Garza shot 76-72-70-78. Tyson Reeder and Mason Overstreet also tied each other, shooting 299. Reeder’s rounds included 77-67-77-78 and Overstreet carded rounds of 76-76-73-74. Senior Alvaro Ortiz rounded out the Razorbacks’ scores with a 300, shooting 72-74-77-77.

— Democrat-Gazette Press Services

Sports on 05/29/2018