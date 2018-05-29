Style: Easy pasta dinners for busy nights

For pasta lovers, Sundays are for long-simmered ragus, and for the ambitious — homemade noodles. For the rest of the week, thankfully, there are boxed pastas and pantry sauces that can be easily pulled together in about the time it takes to boil a pot of water.

Pasta is a great vehicle for seasonal vegetables: peas and asparagus now, eggplant and peppers in the coming months, hearty greens in fall. But it also lets you get creative with everyday supermarket staples such as lemons and cherry tomatoes from the produce aisle, salmon from the fish counter and bacon from the deli. Plus cheese — don’t forget cheese. Pasta and cheese love each other. In fact, if all you have on hand is a box of pasta and a wedge of cheese, you can still make a nice dish of pasta.

For recipes, read Wednesday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Style.