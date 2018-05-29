Verlander reasserts his ownership of Yankees

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ASTROS 5, YANKEES 1

NEW YORK -- Justin Verlander tamed the New York Yankees, then toyed with their fans.

Verlander slowed down the highest-scoring team in the majors, picking off a familiar opponent by pitching the Houston Astros past New York 5-1 on Monday.

"I've had some success against them in the past," he said. "Every day is a new day, especially going up against a lineup like that."

Facing the only club in baseball that hasn't been shut out this season, Verlander (7-2) blanked the Yankees until Greg Bird hit a leadoff home run in the seventh.

When he left later in the inning with a major league-best 1.11 ERA, Verlander got a cheer from a solid contingent of Astros fans wearing bright orange behind the dugout -- but even louder jeers from the local fans.

Verlander enjoyed the moment, taking off his cap and waving it toward the Bronx boobirds.

"Just having fun," he said. "Yankees fans having fun with me, so I decided to have some fun back."

J.D. Davis hit a three-run home run and Jose Altuve had a solo drive, helping Houston win for the sixth time in eight games.

Closer Ken Giles, tagged Sunday as the Astros blew a five-run lead in the ninth at Cleveland, pitched the final inning and worked around a leadoff single.

Verlander has dominated the Yankees in his most recent outings. He was the MVP of the AL Championship Series in October, going 2-0 and limiting New York to 1 run in 16 innings while striking out 21.

Earlier this month, Verlander pitched eight shutout innings against the Yankees and fanned 14. This time, Verlander allowed 5 hits in 6⅔ innings, fanning 5 without a walk.

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Andrew Benintendi (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run fourth inning, J.D. Martinez added a solo home run and host Boston coasted to a victory over Toronto. Benintendi also had a triple and single. Boston won for the seventh time in nine games.

TIGERS 9, ANGELS 3 James McCann (Arkansas Razorbacks) hit a grand slam in the third inning, and host Detroit routed Los Angeles. Matthew Boyd (3-4) allowed two hits in five-plus innings for the Tigers. Leonys Martin also homered for the Tigers, and Mike Trout went deep in the ninth for the Angels -- his 18th home run of the season.

INDIANS 9, WHITE SOX 6 Edwin Encarnacion hit a home run and had four RBI, and host Cleveland took advantage of Chicago's leaky defense to score five times in the fifth inning. Encarnacion tied the game in the fifth with a three-run bloop double. Yonder Alonso's double drove in the go-ahead run later in the inning. Cleveland trailed 5-2 going into the fifth, but errors by catcher Alfredo Gonzalez, shortstop Tim Anderson and second baseman Yoan Moncada made three of the runs unearned.

MARINERS 2, RANGERS 1 Marco Gonzales pitched into the seventh inning and did not allow an earned run for a third consecutive start, helping host Seattle top Texas. Seattle won for the ninth time in 10 games and reached 13 games above .500 for the first time since late in the 2014 season.

RAYS 1, ATHLETICS 0 (13) Mallex Smith hit an RBI single with two outs in the 13th inning, Jonny Venters got his first save in seven years to cap a seven-hit shutout and visiting Tampa Bay outlasted Oakland. Chris Archer went six innings as the first of six pitchers for the Rays in their first shutout of the season. Ryne Stanek (Arkansas Razorbacks) (1-0) retired five batters to win, and Venters struck out Matt Olson with the tying run on base for his first save since 2011.

TWINS 8, ROYALS 5 Miguel Sano belted a two-run home run, Eddie Rosario hit a threerun double and visiting Minnesota snapped a four-game skid with a victory over Kansas City.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BRAVES 4, METS 3 Charlie Culberson's pinch-hit, two-run home run off Seth Lugo in the bottom of the ninth inning gave host Atlanta a victory over New York in the first game of a doubleheader. Lugo (1-1) gave up Nick Markakis' sacrifice fly in the eighth and walked Johan Camargo to begin the ninth before Culberson took him deep.

CUBS 7, PIRATES 0 Mike Montgomery pitched two-hit ball into the sixth inning, Anthony Rizzo went 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBI, and visiting Chicago beat slumping Pittsburgh.

BREWERS 8, CARDINALS 3 Jonathan Villar and Christian Yelich hit home runs, while Ryan Braun had three hits to lead host Milwaukee to a victory over St. Louis.

DIAMONDBACKS 12, REDS 5 Nick Ahmed, Chris Owings and John Ryan Murphy each hit home runs as host Arizona's offense came alive for a victory over Cincinnati. It was the Diamondbacks' third victory in the past 18 games.

MARLINS 7, PADRES 2 Caleb Smith allowed 1 runs on 4 hits in 7 innings, Yadiel Rivera's two-run single capped visiting Miami's four-run first inning, and Cameron Maybin had 3 hits and 2 RBI against his old team to lead the Marlins to a victory over San Diego.

DODGERS 5, PHILLIES 4 Yasmani Grandal singled home the go-ahead run and host Los Angeles scored three times in the eighth inning to rally past Philadelphia.

ROCKIES 6, GIANTS 5 (10) Chris Iannetta drove in the winning run with a single up the middle in the 10th inning, and host Colorado beat San Francisco in a game delayed 55 minutes by rain.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 6, ORIOLES 0 Anthony Rendon hit a three-run home run to back a sharp pitching performance by Gio Gonzalez, and visiting Washington beat Baltimore. Gonzalez (6-2) allowed 6 hits over 7⅔ innings to end a six-game losing streak against Baltimore. The left-hander won his first start against the Orioles in 2009 before coming up empty in his next nine outings.

Sports on 05/29/2018