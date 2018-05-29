The World in Brief

Palestinian leader Abbas exits hospital

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas was discharged from a West Bank hospital on Monday, ending a weeklong stay that drew new attention to the 83-year-old’s long history of health problems and his refusal to name a deputy or successor.

Wearing a dark suit and speaking in a steady voice, Abbas said he would quickly return to work and thanked supporters around the world for checking in on him while he was in the hospital.

But he hinted that the heavy workload and stress of the U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital had affected his health.

“If the Jerusalem issue put me in the hospital, I want to leave while Jerusalem is our capital,” he told reporters in a brief statement.

Poles seek U.S. troops to deter Russia

WARSAW, Poland — Poland’s defense minister said Monday that he held talks with U.S. officials about having thousands of American troops permanently stationed in Poland as a deterrent.

Poland is concerned for its own and the region’s security after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula, its support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and other steps seen as hostile.

Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said he recently held talks in Washington about having a permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland, where they are currently on a rotational, temporary, though open-ended mission.

“The result of our efforts is that the U.S. Senate has contacted the Pentagon about an assessment of … [the] permanent presence of U.S. troops in Poland,” Blaszczak said on state Radio 1. “Such presence is of great importance because it deters the adversary.”

In Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, said that an increase in the West’s military presence near Russia’s borders “certainly does not contribute to security and stability on the continent in any way.”

Dutch court: Time for third-gender law

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — A court in the Netherlands said Monday that lawmakers should recognize a neutral, third gender, in a groundbreaking ruling for a person who does not identify as male or female.

The court in the southern city of Roermond said that the person’s gender could not be definitively determined at birth. The person was registered as male but later had treatment to become a woman and successfully applied to have her gender officially changed to female.

However the applicant later sought to be listed as a “third gender” — neither male nor female. The person’s identity was not released.

“The time is ripe for recognition of a third gender,” the court said in a statement, adding that “it is now up to lawmakers” to consider drafting legislation that would formalize a neutral gender.

Transgender activists hailed the ruling as a momentous step in Dutch law.

Cyclone’s floodwaters still taking lives

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The death toll from Cyclone Mekunu, which hit Oman and Yemen over the weekend, rose to at least 13 on Monday, authorities said, as relief workers and aid arrived in hard-hit areas in the two Arabian Peninsula countries.

Flooding and damage remains considerable after the cyclone, the strongest-ever recorded to hit southern Oman and the sultanate’s third-largest city, Salalah.

The cyclone’s remaining hazards are just as deadly days after its landfall early Saturday on the coast of Oman. The Royal Oman Police announced Monday the death of two additional Omanis who lost control of their car in floodwaters in Salalah.

Those deaths come after Oman’s National Committee for Civil Defense earlier announced that four people had been killed. The dead include a 12-year-old girl killed when the storm’s strong winds flung open a metal door that struck her in the head.

A Section on 05/29/2018