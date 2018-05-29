Police: Woman shot while in parking lot of Little Rock nightclub

A woman was shot early Sunday while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Little Rock nightclub, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday outside Club Envy, 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where the 27-year-old victim told them that she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Chevrolet Impala with her legs sticking out when she heard a single gunshot.

A short time later, she noticed that she had been shot in the right leg, the report states. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.