Police: Woman shot while in parking lot of Little Rock nightclub
This article was published today at 2:24 p.m.
A woman was shot early Sunday while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Little Rock nightclub, police said.
The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday outside Club Envy, 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report from the city’s Police Department.
Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where the 27-year-old victim told them that she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Chevrolet Impala with her legs sticking out when she heard a single gunshot.
A short time later, she noticed that she had been shot in the right leg, the report states. Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
