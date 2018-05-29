Youth dead, 3 hurt after vehicle goes airborne in central Arkansas crash

A youth was killed and three other people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash in central Arkansas on Sunday evening, state police said.

According to a preliminary crash report, the juvenile driver of a 2001 Nissan headed west on Friendship Road in Conway about 5 p.m. didn't stop at the stop sign at the street's intersection with Arkansas 25.

The vehicle was then hit on its driver's side by a 2013 Honda Odyssey headed north on the state highway, the report states, causing both vehicles to spin west across the road. The Nissan reportedly hit a curb, going airborne before landing in a ditch on the highway's west side.

Authorities said the minivan struck a southbound 2007 Dodge Caravan that was in the turning lane of Arkansas 25.

A minor who was a passenger in the Nissan suffered fatal injuries in the crash, according to the report. The boy's name and age were not released.

The Nissan's driver, who was not named, and two of the vehicle's other passengers — 18-year-old Michael Brown of Bigelow and an unidentified minor — were listed as injured.

State police said the road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash.

At least 177 people have died in wrecks on Arkansas roads this year, according to preliminary state police data.