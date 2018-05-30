2 of 3 Arkansas students survive 3rd round at National Spelling Bee

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. — Two Arkansas students survived Round Three at the Scripps National Spelling Bee on Wednesday, correctly spelling the words they’d been given. A third was eliminated.

Later Wednesday afternoon, they’ll learn if they’ve qualified for the final day of competition.

Dasha Blalock, 12, of Jonesboro, started her day by correctly spelling the word “reclamation,” the “act or process of reclaiming.”

Weston Sills, 13, of Farmington stepped to the microphone moments later but misspelled “meringue,” a “dessert topping consisting of a baked mixture of stiffly beaten egg whites and sugar.”

Pavani Chittemsetty, 12, of Bentonville quickly followed, accurately spelling “wight.” The noun, which rhymes with “white,” means “a living being; a creature.”

Overall, 452 spellers, including all three Arkansans, had made it through the first day of competition. Sixty-seven others failed to advance, tournament officials said.

Tuesday’s words came from a list of 600 words that contestants received ahead of time. Wednesday words came from the Merriam-Webster Unabridged, a dictionary that reportedly contains more than 470,000 entries.

No more than 50 spellers will qualify for Thursday’s final round. At 11:15 a.m. Wedensday, 167 of the first 234 spellers had successfully completed Round Three.

The results of a spelling and vocabulary list, administered Tuesday morning, will be used to sharply winnow the remaining field, bee officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.