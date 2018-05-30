Above-average heat to linger over next several days in Arkansas, forecasters say

Above-average temperatures are expected to continue to linger over the next several days in Arkansas, the National Weather Service says, and highs could reach a record this weekend.

High temperatures are set to reach the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state through at least Saturday, North Little Rock senior forecaster John Lewis said.

Saturday's forecast high temperature in Little Rock is 97 degrees, which would tie a record set June 2, 1911, Lewis said.

Heat index values — the temperature felt when humidity is factored in — are forecast be at or near 100 degrees in some areas of Arkansas on Wednesday, according to the latest advisory.

"It is not extreme heat, but it is above average," Lewis said.

In addition to the heat, scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours “for the next several days,” the weather service said.

The greatest chances for rain in the short-term forecast will be Wednesday night and into Thursday across northern Arkansas. A front pushing through Saturday night will also bring rain chances.

“Through the first three weeks of the month, we were running near record levels for May,” he said. "If it holds, it could be one of the warmest Mays on record."

A slight cool down is expected behind the front, leaving Sunday's highs in the upper 80s to low 90s in Arkansas.