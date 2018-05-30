Arkansas Republicans, Democrats name speakers for annual fundraising dinners

Arkansas Democrats and Republicans have selected the speakers for their annual fundraising dinners this summer.

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law to the president, will be the keynote speaker at the GOP's Reagan-Rockefeller Dinner on June 22 at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock, the party said in a statement.

Lara Trump is married to President Donald Trump's son, Eric. She is also the host of a Trump-affiliated Web show, Real News Update.

Later in the summer, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock will speak at the Democrats' Clinton Dinner on Aug. 4 at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Last year, the Republicans chose conservative TV host Jeanine Pirro, and the Democrats brought in a red-state Democrat in Louisiana Gov. Jon Bel Edwards.