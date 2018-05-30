Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 11:17 a.m.

Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies, saying 'racism not a known side effect'

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 9:43 a.m.

file-in-this-march-23-2018-file-photo-john-goodman-left-and-roseanne-barr-arrive-at-the-los-angeles-premiere-of-roseanne-in-burbank-calif-abc-has-cancelled-its-hit-reboot-of-roseanne-following-her-racially-insensitive-tweet-about-former-obama-adviser-valerie-jarrett-tuesday-may-29-abc-entertainment-president-channing-dungey-said-the-comment-is-abhorrent-repugnant-and-inconsisten-with-our-values-and-we-have-decided-to-cancel-the-show-photo-by-jordan-straussinvisionap-file

FILE - In this March 23, 2018 file photo, John Goodman, left, and Roseanne Barr arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Roseanne" in Burbank, Calif. ABC has cancelled its hit reboot of “Roseanne” following her racially insensitive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, Tuesday, May 29. ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said the comment “is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsisten with our values, and we have decided to cancel the show.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show's cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that "racism is not a known side effect."

Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.

She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was "ambien tweeting" at 2 a.m.

That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.

Comments on: Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies, saying 'racism not a known side effect'

ARMNAR says... May 30, 2018 at 10:06 a.m.

So much for "personal responsibility."

Packman says... May 30, 2018 at 10:49 a.m.

Has it been confirmed Valerie Jarrett has a black momma and/or daddy? The woman does not look black. She looks more like a mix between Ron Pearlman and Madeline Albright.

