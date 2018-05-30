Home / Latest News /
Barr blames Ambien for tweet; drug maker replies, saying 'racism not a known side effect'
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 9:43 a.m.
People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication.— Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018
NEW YORK — Roseanne Barr is partly blaming Ambien for the tweet that led to her show's cancellation, but the maker of the insomnia drug quickly retorted that "racism is not a known side effect."
Hours after ABC axed her show for her offensive tweet about former Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett — and quickly breaking a promise to stay off Twitter — the comedian was back on the social media platform.
She urged people not to defend her and said of her Jarrett tweet that she was "ambien tweeting" at 2 a.m.
That led to the response on Twitter by the drug maker Sanofi.
ARMNAR says... May 30, 2018 at 10:06 a.m.
So much for "personal responsibility."
Packman says... May 30, 2018 at 10:49 a.m.
Has it been confirmed Valerie Jarrett has a black momma and/or daddy? The woman does not look black. She looks more like a mix between Ron Pearlman and Madeline Albright.
