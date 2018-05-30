BASEBALL: Ashdown’s Hill named Player of Year

Ashdown senior pitcher Jaden Hill was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hill, 6-4, 210 pounds, was 7-0 with a 0.51 ERA, leading the Panthers (26-10) to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He struck out 85 batters while allowing 20 hits and 12 walks in 41 innings.

At the plate, Hill batted .540 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Hill maintained a 3.66 GPA. He will play baseball at LSU.