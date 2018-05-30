Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 9:16 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

BASEBALL: Ashdown’s Hill named Player of Year

By Democrat-Gazette press services

This article was published today at 1:44 a.m.

Ashdown senior pitcher Jaden Hill was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hill, 6-4, 210 pounds, was 7-0 with a 0.51 ERA, leading the Panthers (26-10) to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He struck out 85 batters while allowing 20 hits and 12 walks in 41 innings.

At the plate, Hill batted .540 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Hill maintained a 3.66 GPA. He will play baseball at LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: BASEBALL: Ashdown’s Hill named Player of Year

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online