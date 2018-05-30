Home / Latest News /
Best Buy to close central Arkansas store later this year
Best Buy will shutter one of its central Arkansas stores later this year, the company said Wednesday.
The retailer will not renew its lease at the Alcoa Crossings shopping center, 20815 Interstate 30 in Benton, said spokesman Shane Kitzman. That store will remain open through Nov. 3.
“Over the years, customers in the area have shown that they prefer to shop at our west Little Rock store,” Kitzman said, noting a wider selection at the outlet in Arkansas' capital city.
Alcoa Crossings, a 333,750-square foot shopping center, is also anchored by Target, Kohl's and Petco. A Five Below store is set to open there later this year.
Details surrounding a possible closure of Best Buy's Benton location were first reported by MySaline.com.
