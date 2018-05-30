2 found unresponsive at Arkansas park died from drug overdose, sheriff's office says

Authorities said Wednesday that two people found unresponsive at an Arkansas park over the weekend died of a drug overdose.

According to a news release, Cleburne County sheriff's office deputies were called Saturday to Dam Site Park in Heber Springs, where they found two men unresponsive and a third person struggling to maintain consciousness.

Sheriff Chris Brown said park rangers and paramedics were already on scene and performing CPR. All three people were given Narcan, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

The three were originally taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Heber Springs, where the most responsive patient could interact with emergency room personnel, Brown said. The two unresponsive men were taken to other hospitals in Little Rock, where they later died.

Investigators later confirmed the trio "had ingested a controlled substance that caused them to overdose," the release states. Their names were not released, and the deaths are still under investigation.