Highly recruited DE Mataio Soli tells why Hogs are among his top 3

Defensive end Mataio Soli has narrowed his list of more than 50 offers down to three schools, including Arkansas.

He and his father, former Razorback defensive lineman Junior Soli, and family visited Fayetteville in early April and will return for an official visit on June 7-9. Florida and Auburn are also among his top three.

Soli (6-3, 227 pounds) from Douglasville (Ga.) Douglas County has offers from schools like Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Stanford, Virginia, Vanderbilt and others. He said he felt at home on his April visit and that helped the Hogs make his list.

"Arkansas is great school, I felt a home when I was there I’m always in contact with the coaches, it was just a great time when I was there," Soli said.

Junior Soli made All-SEC in 1995 while helping the Hogs to the SEC championship game against Florida and ranks 10th in Arkansas history for tackles for losses in a single season (16).

Soli plans to officially visit Auburn on June 15 and is looking to set a date for a trip to Florida. His mother, Karen, is from Sparkman and is an Arkansas graduate.