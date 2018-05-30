Arkansas man killed, four injured in crash on state highway

A Hot Springs man was killed and four people were hurt Tuesday in a collision on a state highway, according to a preliminary crash report.

Arkansas State Police said the wreck occurred shortly after 2:30 p.m. when 46-year-old Chad Moreland, driving his 2011 Cadillac north on Arkansas 7 near Jessieville, crossed the road's centerline and collided with a 2013 Hyundai going south.

The occupants of the Hyundai — Tanya and Williams Bane of Clarksville, both 46, and two unidentified minors — were hurt in the crash, authorities said.

Moreland suffered fatal injuries. The report did not list what caused him to cross the highway's centerline.

Conditions were reported to be clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

At least 179 people have died in traffic crashes in Arkansas so far this year, according to preliminary figures.