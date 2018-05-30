• Jesse Duplantis, a Louisiana-based prosperity gospel televangelist, is asking disciples to "pray about becoming a partner" to his mission to obtain a $54 million private jet, saying Jesus Christ "wouldn't be riding a donkey" today -- "he'd be in an airplane flying all over the world."

• Andrew Emery, 9, spent two hours at a truck dealership in Greenwood, S.C., selling lemonade and #TeamDylan T-shirts to raise $5,860 to help his parents pay medical bills for his infant brother, Dylan, who has a rare and often fatal neurological condition.

• Steve Aldrich, police chief in Holly Hill, Fla., said pizza shop worker Heriberto Feliciano was likely justified in fatally shooting a man wearing a clown mask who attacked Feliciano as he locked up for the night.

• Christian Bales, valedictorian at a Catholic high school in Covington, Ky., was barred by the diocese from giving his commencement address because it was not in keeping with Catholic teachings, but he used a bullhorn after the ceremony to give his speech about the power of students to change the world.

• Tamara Malphurs, a captain with the beach safety and rescue team in Volusia County, Fla., said a 52-year-old Mount Dora man was doing some catch-and-release fishing in Ponce Inlet when he reeled in and then freed a 3-foot lemon shark that promptly turned and nipped him in the foot before swimming away.

• Jeff Nawfel, a fire captain in Wells, Maine, climbed a ladder and got a couple of wet kisses before he was able to coax a stranded husky back into a house after the dog made its way through an upstairs window onto the roof.

• Jenn Thomas, director of an animal shelter in Ross County, Ohio, said she's received nearly 100 applications from people who want to adopt a 5-month-old puppy that was found in a cage with "Free" and "Good home only" scrawled in permanent marker on its fur.

• Hugh Clements, police chief in Providence, R.I., said a 45-year-old man who was "fooling around" trying to ride an escalator rail at a shopping mall lost his balance, fell one floor and died when he hit his head on a food court table.

• John Boyle, a Boston police sergeant, said an investigation is underway after a woman drove her car a half-mile to a police substation after finding a bloody goat head on the hood along with a photo of herself tucked under a windshield-wiper blade.

