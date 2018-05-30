METS

Syndergaard to the DL

ATLANTA -- Noah Syndergaard is headed to the disabled list.

The Mets announced Tuesday afternoon that the right-hander has a strained ligament in his right index finger and would be placed on the 10-day disabled list, retroactive to May 26.

Syndergaard, who was in Atlanta on Monday for the doubleheader against the Braves, complained of soreness in the finger on his pitching hand, the team said. He was examined at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York on Tuesday and a subsequent MRI and clinical exam revealed the injury.

Syndergaard was set to pitch today in the series finale at SunTrust Park.

Though there have been times where he's been a bit uneven this season, Syndergaard has been a force for the Mets, going 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 64 2/3 innings and otherwise helping to lead a rotation that has seen its fair share of struggles after the Mets one-two punch of Jacob deGrom and Syndergaard.

Syndergaard missed the bulk of last season with a torn lat muscle that sidelined him from the end of April to Sept. 23.

ASTROS

Catcher McCann out

NEW YORK -- Astros catcher Brian McCann, in a 1-for-26 slide that has dropped his batting average to .219, was put on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday because of right knee soreness and returned to Houston.

"Halfway or two-thirds through the game yesterday, he reported some knee soreness," Manager A.J. Hinch said.

"It's something that he's battled before, and it's something that he's had to deal with. And as we talked to him after the game and evaluated him, we felt like we needed to send him back to Houston to get evaluated further. We won't know the extent of any sort of issue until he gets to Houston."

Tim Federowicz's contract was selected from Class AAA Fresno before Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees. Max Stassi was in the starting lineup and will see most of the time behind the plate while McCann is sidelined. Stassi, 27, began the night batting .300 with 4 home runs and 14 RBI in 80 at-bats.

McCann, 34, was a seven-time All-Star while with Atlanta from 2005-13.

Federowicz, 30, is a six-year big league veteran who spent last year with San Francisco. He was at spring training with the Astros this year and hit .337 with 5 home runs and 18 RBI in the Pacific Coast League.

Astrodome a landmark

HOUSTON -- The Houston Astrodome, which became known as the Eighth Wonder of the World as the world's first domed stadium, has received the highest honor Texas can give a historic structure.

A marker designating the Astrodome as a Recorded Texas Historic Landmark was unveiled at ceremonies Tuesday outside the Houston icon.

The stadium opened April 9, 1965, for an exhibition baseball game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees. For more than three decades, it hosted countless athletics competitions, concerts and other events before falling victim to old age and disrepair.

The Astrodome last year received a state antiquities landmark designation, which provides special safeguards against demolition and requires Texas Historical Commission approval for any changes. Harris County officials recently approved a $105 million renovation project for the stadium.

INDIANS

Miller visits specialist

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Indians pitcher Andrew Miller visited a specialist in New York on Tuesday to have his injured left knee examined.

Miller, a dominant presence in Cleveland's bullpen since being acquired in 2016, was examined by Dr. David Altchek, who specializes in sports medicine and is affiliated with the Hospital For Special Surgery.

Indians General Manager Chris Antonetti said there's no indication at this point that Miller will need surgery. He underwent an MRI and other tests during the examination. Miller was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Saturday with inflammation in the knee.

Miller was on the disabled list twice last season with patella tendinitis. He was out for two weeks with a strained left hamstring earlier in the season. Miller pitched 10 scoreless innings before the hamstring injury, but has struggled since returning and is 1-3 with a 4.40 ERA in 17 appearances.

The Indians have the worst bullpen in the majors, going 4-12 with a 6.06 ERA.

