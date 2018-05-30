Dental firm plans HQ with coffee shop in Little Rock's developing East Village

The building that once housed Rock Town Distillery in Little Rock's East Village will be the new headquarters for Rock Dental Brands, a dental management company.

Work on the $3.5 million renovation project called The Distillery at 1216 E. Sixth is expected to begin in July and finish in early 2019, according to Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, a member of the joint venture development along with Cromwell Architects Engineers and Rock Dental.

The project also will include a coffee shop at the corner of the building facing Shall Street.

Rock Dental, which has its headquarters at 610 President Clinton Ave., is moving for the second time in three years because it needs space to accommodate the company's growth, said Merritt Dake, chief executive officer.

About 15,000 square feet in the building will be set aside for Rock Dental, which employs about 100 people, he said.

Rock Dental, founded in 1986 as two orthodontic clinics, has since evolved to manage and operate 74 orthodontic, pediatric dental care, oral surgery and general family dentistry clinics in three states.

Rock Town Distillery reopened earlier this year at 1201 Main St.

-- Noel Oman