Police: North Little Rock man shot multiple times needed surgery for lodged bullet

North Little Rock police are investigating after a man was shot several times early Saturday, according to a police report.

Officers were sent to the 700 block of West 23rd Street just before 4:30 a.m. The 32-year-old victim, Antonio Lee of North Little Rock, was reportedly found nearby suffering from four gunshot wounds to the hip and buttocks.

Lee told officers he did not know who shot him but said witnesses had information about the crime.

"You had something to do with this," he reportedly yelled at a man standing close by. And to a woman, he said, "You also know who did this," authorities said.

The man Lee accused said he heard people arguing, then gunshots, near the scene but told officers he did not see the shooter.

Police said Lee was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock in stable condition, but a CT scan found a bullet lodged in his stomach that required surgery.

No suspect was listed, and no arrest had been made at the time of the report.