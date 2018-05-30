Little Rock woman hit by car during fight at gas station, authorities say

A woman was was hit by a car during a fight last week at a convenience store in North Little Rock, authorities said.

Surveillance footage from the Exxon at 8701 Maumelle Blvd. shows the 36-year-old at the fuel pump around 8:45 a.m. May 23 in her Honda Accord, according to a police report released Wednesday. Another woman was parked behind her in a Toyota Camry.

The 36-year-old Little Rock resident used what police believe was a high-heeled shoe to hit the windshield of the Camry, authorities said. The Camry's driver then got into the car, reversed and ran into the assailant, propelling her onto the hood, the report states.

As she was leaving, the driver reportedly hit the right side of the Accord, knocking the woman on the hood to the ground.

The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center, where she was treated for a left ankle injury that authorities said was non-life-threatening.

The report states that the fight was over a 32-year-old man, although Sgt. Amy Cooper with the North Little Rock Police Department said his relationship to the women remains unclear.

A Little Rock woman was listed as a suspect, but Cooper said Wednesday that no arrest has been made.