Pope County man arrested in killing

A man charged with manslaughter in a 39-year-old's death helped load the man onto an ATV after he lost consciousness, authorities said.

According to a report from the Pope County sheriff's office, deputies were called about a disturbance with injury shortly before 8 p.m. Sunday.

While Lanny A. Tunney was taken to St. Mary's Regional Medical Center in Russellville, his son-in-law told authorities that he and Tunney had driven earlier to the home of Bruce Walters in the 500 block of Mount Vernon Road in Pope County.

Walters, 36, and Tunney fought until Tunney lost consciousness, the report said, and Walters continued to strike Tunney while he was unconscious on the ground.

Tunney's son-in-law tried to load Tunney onto an ATV several times but was unsuccessful, authorities said. Eventually, Walters helped the son-in-law get Tunney on the vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Tunney was pronounced dead at the hospital.

His body was transported to the state Crime Laboratory to determine the cause of death, authorities said.

Walters was taken to the Pope County jail Sunday night and was charged with manslaughter. Records show he remained there Tuesday morning. No bail had been set.

State Desk on 05/30/2018