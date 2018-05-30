Rizzo's home run sparks Cubs' victory over Pirates

CUBS 8, PIRATES 6

PITTSBURGH -- Anthony Rizzo shook off the boos and sparked a late rally with his ninth home run of the season as the Chicago Cubs held off the reeling Pittsburgh Pirates 8-6 on Tuesday night.

A day after his aggressive slide at home plate that took out Pittsburgh catcher Elias Diaz drew a rebuke from Major League Baseball, Rizzo doubled in the first inning and sent a solo shot off Edgar Santana (2-1) just over the railing of the Clemente Wall in right field to knot the game at 4.

The Cubs then piled on against Pittsburgh's sagging bullpen to hand the Pirates their ninth loss in 11 games. Chicago scored five times against Pittsburgh relievers, including Ian Happ's go-ahead double two batters after Rizzo tied it and Kyle Schwarber's two-run homer off the right-field foul pole in the eighth.

Jon Lester (5-2) lacked his usual crispness, allowing four runs in six innings, but picked up the second multihit game of his 13-year career by going 2 for 3, including an RBI single in the sixth that drew the Cubs within a run. Jason Heyward went 3 for 5 with an RBI for Chicago.

Brandon Morrow gave up a two-run single to Starling Marte in the ninth but got two outs for his 12th save.

Marte finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs, Austin Meadows hit his fourth home run since being called up on May 18 and Diaz exacted a measure of revenge by taking Lester deep in the third, but Pittsburgh's bullpen couldn't keep the Cubs in check after rookie Nick Kingham worked 5 2/3 effective innings while making a spot start for injured Ivan Nova.

The Cubs spotted the Pirates leads of 3-0 and 4-2 but kept coming. Rizzo led the way following an unusual 24 hours in which he found himself at the center of a debate on what is -- and what isn't -- a legal slide.

Rizzo clipped Diaz's right leg at home plate while breaking up a double play Monday, and Diaz's throw to first sailed into right field, allowing two runs to score as the Cubs cruised to a 7-0 victory. The play was upheld on replay review Monday but MLB Director of Baseball Operations Joe Torre informed both teams Tuesday that Rizzo should have been called out due to interference.

CARDINALS 6, BREWERS 1 Michael Wacha pitched two-hit ball for 6 2/3 innings and the St. Louis Cardinals, boosted by three home runs, beat the Milwaukee Brewers. Harrison Bader, Matt Carpenter and Francisco Pena homered to help St. Louis top the NL Central leaders.

BRAVES 7, METS 6 Johan Camargo homered with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning after the Atlanta Braves rallied from a pair of four-run deficits and capping a miserable day for the injury-plagued Mets.

DIAMONDBACKS 5, REDS 2 Daniel Descalso hit a two-run homer, Zack Godley pitched six effective innings and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Cincinnati Reds.

ROCKIES 11, GIANTS 4 Kyle Freeland pitched effectively into the sixth inning and doubled in Colorado's three-run fourth, leading the Rockies over the San Francisco Giants, who lost two pitchers to injury -- including starter Jeff Samardzija. David Dahl had a two-run home run off reliever Cory Gearrin as part of Colorado's four-run seventh, the first pinch-hit homer of his career.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

RED SOX 8, BLUE JAYS 3 Sandy Leon hit a home run and two doubles, Xander Bogaerts also homered and Rick Porcello took a three-hitter into the seventh inning, helping the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays to match the second-best start in franchise history. J.D. Martinez also had two of Boston's six doubles.

YANKEES 6, ASTROS 5 (10) Brett Gardner tied it with his second homer of the game, a one-out, two-run drive in the ninth inning, Gleyber Torres hit a winning single in the 10th and the New York Yankees rallied to beat the Houston Astros. The Yankees won despite making five errors, including two by Torres.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 3 Michael Brantley, Jose Ramirez and Jason Kipnis each hit a solo home run, and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox. Brantley was 3 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active streak in the majors.

ANGELS 9, TIGERS 2 Ian Kinsler hit a three-run homer, Luis Valbuena went deep twice and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Detroit Tiger. Nick Tropeano (3-3) made the most of Los Angeles' offensive display, allowing two runs and seven hits in 5 1/3 innings.

INTERLEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, ORIOLES 2 Bryce Harper hit his NL-leading 17th home run, Mark Reynolds added a solo shot and the Washington Nationals beat the Baltimore Orioles to extend their road winning streak to nine games. Harper finished with three hits, Reynolds scored twice and 19-year-old rookie Juan Soto had his first three-hit game for Washington.

