PB man arrested in shooting in LR

Little Rock police have arrested a Pine Bluff man in the shooting of a 38-year-old man earlier this month, according to an arrest report.

John Webb, 36, is accused of shooting Michael Thomas Jr. on May 9, according to an affidavit obtained Tuesday.

According to the court records, Thomas identified Webb as the shooter in a photographic lineup and told authorities Webb "ambushed" him while he was at West 26th and South Gaines streets. Police found the spot and Thomas told authorities he was at the intersection to return a cellphone to Webb's girlfriend, according to the documents.

Thomas, according to the records, had two gunshot wounds in his left shoulder, with one of the rounds breaking his shoulder bone.

The affidavit said Thomas also reported that Webb shot at his vehicle on May 5.

In that incident, Thomas told police that he had picked up Webb's girlfriend and dropped her off, according to the affidavit.

The victim reported that a man stepped outside and started shooting, according to the affidavit. Thomas said he drove away, but the gunman jumped into a vehicle and chased him, the court documents say.

Thomas told authorities the gunman crashed the vehicle during the incident, the affidavit stated.

Webb was arrested last week on several felonies, including one count of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by certain persons.

He was listed on the Pulaski County jail roster Tuesday night.

Break-in suspect faces LR charges

A man accused of forcing his way into a Little Rock home while four children were inside has been arrested, police said.

Kendrick Reed, 21, of Little Rock was taken into custody around 9:45 p.m. Monday at a residence on Towne Park Court, according to a report from the city's Police Department.

Reed faces charges that include residential burglary, third-degree battery and endangering the welfare of a minor in the third degree, records show.

Police say Reed and two other people forced their way into the Towne Park Court residence and struck a 21-year-old woman in the face.

According to the report, two handguns were found in Reed's possession.

He remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Tuesday afternoon, according to an online inmate roster. Bail had not been set.

Woman says shot at club struck leg

A woman was shot early Sunday while sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot of a Little Rock nightclub, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday outside Club Envy, 7200 Colonel Glenn Road, according to a report from the Police Department.

Officers responded to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, where the 27-year-old victim told them that she was sitting in the front passenger seat of a Chevrolet Impala with her legs outside the car when she heard a single gunshot.

A short time later, she noticed that she had been shot in the right leg, the report states. Her injuries were described as not life-threatening.

A manager for the club told Arkansas Online that no shootings took place that night, adding that several security guards were working at that time.

Driver reports SUV snatched in holdup

Police say a man was robbed Sunday afternoon of the SUV he was driving after agreeing to take a stranger to a Little Rock address.

Officers responded shortly before 1:50 p.m. to E-Z Mart, 1201 S. Woodrow St., according to a report from the Police Department.

The 44-year-old victim said he had picked up a woman on Baseline Road who had asked for a ride to 11th and Dennison streets to buy drugs.

At an unknown location, the passenger said she did not have money to buy the drugs, at which point the 44-year-old handed over $20, according to authorities. She then reportedly offered to perform a sexual act on him if he drove her to another address.

Four people approached around 1:40 p.m. as the stranger performed the sexual act on the victim and demanded that the man get out of the vehicle, police said.

Officers reported that two of the people appeared to be holding pocketknives.

Authorities said four of the robbers eventually walked away while the fifth took the Toyota Scion and drove away.

71-year-old robbed of $300 near library

A 71-year-old man was robbed of $300 Friday night while walking by the Central Arkansas Library System's main branch in downtown Little Rock, according to a police report.

The victim told officers that he was walking in an alley behind the Main Library, 100 S. Rock St., when two people approached him about 11:40 p.m.

The female stranger asked the Little Rock resident for some money but pushed him to the ground when he pulled out his wallet, authorities said.

She took his wallet and both fled, the victim said, adding that he could not remember if the male stranger helped in the robbery.

Officers noted the 71-year-old had a cut on his right hand but refused treatment. The wallet was recovered but $300 was missing.

Metro on 05/30/2018