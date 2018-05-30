Splish, splash: Hot Springs hosts Running of the Tubs

When early 20th-century visitors came to Hot Springs to “take the waters,” they generally weren’t doing it in the middle of the street. And the water wasn’t being shot out of a Super Soaker, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday's Style section.

But at the annual Running of the Tubs, in which teams race decorated bathtubs on wheels down Bathhouse Row, everybody gets wet.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.