GOLF

Fassi earns exemption

University of Arkansas, Fayetteville junior Maria Fassi has earned a sponsor’s exemption in the LPGA Northwest Arkansas Championship.

Fassi, the SEC Golfer of the Year this season, helped lead the Razorbacks to their first SEC championship.

This will be Fassi’s second appearance at the tournament.

The Northwest Arkansas Championship is scheduled for June 22-24 at Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers.

Three ASU players on Sun Belt team

Arkansas State University had three men’s golfers selected to the All-Sun Belt Conference team.

Senior Tanner Napier earned a first-team selection. Junior Joel Wendin and sophomore Zan Luka Stirn received third-team nods.

Napier tied for sixth place at the Sun Belt championships and competed in the NCAA regional in Norman, Okla., as an individual. Stirn and Wendin each picked up three top-10 finishes in 2018.

TRACK AND FIELD

Arkansas athletes honored

Arkansas senior Kenzo Cotton, and juniors Gabe Moore, Lexi Jacobus and Tori Hoggard were selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA)

academic all-district track and cross country team Tuesday.

Cotton graduated with his bachelor’s degree earlier this month in kinesiology/ exercise science. Moore is a biomedical engineering major.

Jacobus and Hoggard, who are twin sisters from Cabot, have maintained a 4.00 GPA and are majoring in chemistry.

CoSIDA will announce the 2017-2018 ac- Cotton ademic All-America teams in June.

BASEBALL

Ashdown’s Hill named Player of Year

Ashdown senior pitcher Jaden Hill was named the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year.

Hill, 6-4, 210 pounds, was 7-0 with a 0.51 ERA, leading the Panthers (26-10) to the Class 4A state quarterfinals. He struck out 85 batters while allowing 20 hits and 12 walks in 41 innings.

At the plate, Hill batted .540 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 35 runs scored.

Hill maintained a 3.66 GPA. He will play baseball at LSU.