Subscribe Register Login
Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 11:18 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.

DICKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a sheriff's deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous" is still at large.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.

The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

HarleyOwner says... May 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m.

What a shame. RIP Deputy.

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online