Tennessee sheriff's deputy fatally shot; suspect at large
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:27 a.m.
DICKSON, Tenn. — Tennessee authorities say a sheriff's deputy has been fatally shot and a suspect believed to be "armed and dangerous" is still at large.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesman told news outlets the suspect was involved in an altercation with the Dickson County deputy early Wednesday after a vehicle was reported stolen.
The Humphreys County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Steven Wiggins, who is described as a white male with balding brown hair.
HarleyOwner says... May 30, 2018 at 11:09 a.m.
What a shame. RIP Deputy.
