Third man jailed in death of teen

CAMDEN -- A third person has been arrested in the death of an 18-year-old from Fordyce, authorities said.

Paul Maques Cross, 31, of Fordyce was taken into custody Thursday on charges of first-degree murder and arson in the death of Jesse Kenneth Turner, according to a news release from the Fordyce Police Department. Cross is being held at the Ouachita County jail.

Turner's body was found May 23 hours after authorities were called to a car fire behind Higher Heights Apartments on Kingsland Road.

Two Fordyce teenagers had already been arrested in Turner's death.

Raheem Tyrece Stuckey, 18, and Khalili Tre'von Gallaway, 19, are charged with first-degree murder and arson, according to the release.

Stuckey was being held at the Dallas County jail and Gallaway was being held at Ouachita County jail.

Fordyce authorities were called about 3:45 p.m. May 23 to a car fire behind Higher Heights Apartments, according to a news release.

About three hours later, Turner's body was found at the scene of the fire, police said.

